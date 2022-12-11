Not Available

Perfect and Casual

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    This story revolves around the cold and icy "male god" professor Zhang Sinian and the calm and sunny Yun Shu. After a fractious first meeting, where Yun Shu dressed down the especially finicky Sinian, she was shocked to find out that he was her university lecturer. Through a series of coincidental encounters, the two agreed to engage in a contractual marriage. As the feelings between them grow, how will they keep their relationship from those around them?

    Cast

    		Wei ZhemingZhang Sinian
    		Xu Ruo-HanYun Shu

    Images