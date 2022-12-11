Perfect and Casual

Not Available

This story revolves around the cold and icy "male god" professor Zhang Sinian and the calm and sunny Yun Shu. After a fractious first meeting, where Yun Shu dressed down the especially finicky Sinian, she was shocked to find out that he was her university lecturer. Through a series of coincidental encounters, the two agreed to engage in a contractual marriage. As the feelings between them grow, how will they keep their relationship from those around them?