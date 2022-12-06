Perfect Beast

Not Available

See the wonders of science and nature clash head-on in this series of insights into the inner workings of six of the planet's most dangerous animals. Kicking off with the largest land predator on earth, see how the polar bear is handling its own evolutionary battle with the seal world. Continuing with the Nile crocodile, the great white shark, killer whale, cheetah, and the African lion, this look into predatory perfection offers an unique opportunity to see life through the eyes of some of the natural world's most amazing and deadly creatures.