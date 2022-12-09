Perfect Couple

Not Available

During the Ming Dynasty, Yu Qi Lin came to the capital with her foster mother’s token, alone. She ran into arrogant young master Jin Yuan Bao, son of the Jin family. Yu Qi Ling accidentally marries Jin Yuan Bao under a false identity. Luckily, she was saved by Gu Chang Feng and coincidentally learned that his mother was the only insider who knew her foster mother was framed back then. With truth coming out, Madam Jin finally came to her senses, and the Jin family took Yu Qi Ling in again.