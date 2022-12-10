Perfect Crime

Not Available

Kaori (Reina Triendl) works as an interior designer for a housing manufacturer. She has been in a secret relationship with her boss Fuyuki (Hidekazu Mashima) for years. Fuyuki is a married man and Kaori can't see a future with him, but she still loves him and continues their relationship. One day, Haruto (Dori Sakurada) appears in front of her. Haruto is a young interior designer who was just transferred from a New York office. Haruto happens to see Kaori and Fuyuki having an affair. Meanwhile, Kaori and Haruto begin to work together as partners at work. Through meeting Haruto, Kaori's fate begins to change.