Perfect Day Trilogy

Perfect Day was a two hour television movie, initially broadcast on Five in December, 2005. The film was well received, both by viewers, drawing some of the channel's highest figures, and by critics. So successful was it in fact that it spawned both a prequel, Perfect Day:The Millennium, which told the story of the characters getting together for a party on New Year's Eve 1999, and a sequel, Perfect Day:The Funeral, in which the characters reunite one year after the wedding following the death of one of the group.