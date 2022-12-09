Not Available

Perfect Girl is an innocent coming of age romance for everyone who’s ever had a high school crush. This 10 episode web series begins when Stan and Jenny bump into each other after years of fantasizing about how perfect they would be as lovers. Their fantasizing began in high school but neither had the courage to make a move. Now, in their late 20s they have the opportunity to make their dream a reality but their florid imagination, projection into the future, vacillation about the past will hinder them at every step.