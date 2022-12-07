Not Available

Perfect Hair Forever is a show about a young boy named Gerald who for some unknown reason is going bald. He sets off on an adventure to gain "perfect hair forever" under the guidance of his mentor, Uncle Grandfather, and Rod, The Anime God. He meets many strange individuals who join him in his quest including the Action Hotdog, Norman Douglas (Former the Inappropriate Comedy Tree), The King of All Animals, Twisty (aka Terry), and others. He is thwarted at every step by Coiffio, the Evil Controller of Cats, whose minions include Catman, Model Robot, and the Astronomic Cat. Essentially it's a big parody of Japanese Anime, and is not meant to be taken seriously, at all. Not even a little bit.