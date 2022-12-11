Perfect Partner

Not Available

A story about public relation officers who start out looking out for themselves and gradually learn to fight side by side to overcome many obstacles. Wei Zhe (Huang Xuan) has received many awards as the most valuable independent public relations officer in the field. He has many connections, resources and methods to become the best of the best. Jiang Dalin (Tong Liya) is a rookie with a lot of potential. She is upright, competent and has a way with words. The two form a partnership in a race against time.