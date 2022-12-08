Perfect Pizza at Home - Peter Reinhart

Not Available

Stretch your dough and your imagination as Peter guides you through each step of making a pizza. You’ll make pizza sauces, consider cheese options and bake five types of dough in your conventional home oven. Impress Italian purists with a slice of your Sicilian-style homemade pies, cook creative flavor combinations for more adventurous palates and even provide gluten-free pizza lovers with mouth-watering meals. Peter, the instructor of Artisan Bread Making, will fill your head with professional pizza-making tips so you can fill your table. Sign up today for Perfect Pizza at Home to learn the secrets of building and baking “the perfect flavor delivery system”!