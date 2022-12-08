Not Available

Perfect Score puts a unique twist on dating game shows by not only giving players a chance to win a date, but also the opportunity to win cold hard cash — IF they can successfully identify their perfect match. In each half-hour episode, two friends compete to see who can pick their ideal mate from a group of 12 prospective singles, after both the players and the contestants have taken compatibility tests. These tests are used to assign cash values to each possible match, and the player who selects the most compatible single – with the highest cash value – wins the cash prize and the date!