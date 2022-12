Not Available

An unemployed young man gets framed as a spy and murderer and sets out to prove his innocence, admist the backdrop of an information war between intelligence organizations in Northeast Asia. Kim Hyuk Bum was one of the best pitchers in Cheongryonggi, with both talent and a handsome face, but ended up retiring from his career and the military in disgrace. When he meets Sang Joon by chance, he is dragged into a murder case and subsequently framed for it.