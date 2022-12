Not Available

Wedding planner Xia Ran is in search for her boyfriend who has broken up with her. Young doctor Jin Zhi Hao is tired of his mother's worry about his marriage status. So in an attempt to fulfill each other's wishes they set up an agreement: Xia Ran pretends to be Jin Zhi Hao's girlfriend in exchange for his help to find her boyfriend. Through helping other people find happiness the two slowly fall in love with each other.