Performance TV, the brainchild of racing professionals, will endeavor to “dial it in” each week,taking torque and peak performance to unheard of heights. In the drivers’ seat are hostsTommy Johnson Jr., former NHRA champion, and Kathy Fisher, IHRA and NHRA sportsmanchampion. Each week Tommy and Kathy feature the top innovators in the industry and fromeveryday drivers to street rods to race cars, they show the audience how to crank up andimprove their performance!