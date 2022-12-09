Not Available

Persona 5 the Animation

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Masashi Ishihama

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

A-1 Pictures

Ren Amamiya is about to enter his second year after transferring to Shujin Academy in Tokyo. Following a particular incident, his Persona awakens, and together with his friends, they form the “Phantom Thieves of Hearts” to reform hearts of corrupt adults by stealing the source of their distorted desires. Meanwhile, bizarre and inexplicable crimes have been popping up one after another… Living an ordinary high school life in Tokyo during the day, the group maneuvers the metropolitan city as Phantom Thieves after hours. Let the curtain rise for this grand, picaresque story!

Cast

Soichiro HoshiAkechi, Goro
Jun FukuyamaAmamiya, Ren
Tomokazu SugitaKitagawa, Yusuke
Ikue ŌtaniMorgana
Rina SatouNiijima, Makoto
Haruka TomatsuOkumura, Haru

View Full Cast >

Images