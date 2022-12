Not Available

PES: Peace Eco Smile is a series of short films ONA Japanese anime produced by Studio 4 ° C in collaboration with the automaker Toyota. The protagonists of the episodes, seven in all, will be the humanoid alien PES, crashed on Earth and the lovely Kira, a small alien creature with only one eye, came from space to his rescue. Kira visiting Earth ends up falling in love of life forms on the planet.