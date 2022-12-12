Not Available

Welcome to Pet Vitamin, the first pet healthcare information show on TV. The program aims to assist pet owners in understanding their beloved pets and take care of their health. The show has various segments that cover diverse topics. 'Catch the health signal' examine the owners' daily lives and the pets' behaviors to figure out their health status. In 'Help, Petvulence!,' experts offer medical treatments for stray animals. And 'Pet It Beauty' will provide grooming service to homeless pets so they can meet the new family.