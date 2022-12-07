Pete Rose: Hits & Mrs.

Not Available

Major League Baseball legend Pete Rose will be coming to TLC later this year with a new reality show about his life and impending wedding to model Kiana Kim. We're looking forward to watching the romance between the 70-something superstar and his 30-something fiancee unfold. The LA Times is already anticipating the new drama, "Expect to see some drama from Rose's adult children, who are quite skeptical of the relationship, and some long-distance woes: Rose lives in Vegas and Kim lives in Los Angeles. But we're pretty sure those crazy kids are gonna make it work." - See more at: http://blogs.discovery.com/tlc-new-now/2012/07/baseball-legend-pete-rose-and-fiancee-kiana-kim-coming-soon-to-tlc-.html#sthash.kLrMMDPW.dpuf