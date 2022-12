Not Available

Peter Pan & the Pirates is an American animated television series based on J.M. Barrie's Peter Pan that originally aired on Fox Broadcasting Company from September 8, 1990 to September 10, 1991. Repeats continued to air until September 11, 1992. A repeat of the series' Christmas episode was aired on December 25, 1993. The series was then on Fox in re-run form on weekday mornings from November 4, 1996 to March 28, 1997. Reruns were then shown on Fox Family in 1998.