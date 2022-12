Not Available

Nickelodeon brings treasured literary icon Peter Rabbit to life with the new CG-animated preschool series, Peter Rabbit. The series is a fresh re-imagining of the popular Beatrix Potter children’s books based on Peter Rabbit. Peter Rabbit features educational goals that encourage preschoolers to learn problem-solving and interpersonal skills, self-efficacy, resilience, positive re-framing and fostering an interest in and respect for nature.