Not Available

Sugimura Saburo is an ordinary salaryman married to Nahoko, the daughter of the chairman of Imada business group. It has been two years since he first became involved in various cases at the request of his father-in-law. On the way back from an interview one day, Sugimura encounters a bus hijack by an old person with a gun. The darkness of this country Japan and human nature lurks behind the true motive for the case …