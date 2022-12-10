Not Available

Petite Princess Yucie is an anime series, which was produced by Gainax, aired from 2002 to 2003, and ran for 26 episodes. Six volumes of videos were released on DVD by ADV Films in the United States. As of Sep. 1, 2009, the series is now licensed by ADV's successor, AEsir Holdings; with distribution from Section23 Films. Centering around Yucie, a 17-year-old who is trapped in a 10-year-old's body, the story follows her and her friends, all of who are designated as Platinum Princess candidates. A Platinum Princess receives the Eternal Tiara, which grants any wish, but only to the one it judges worthy and only one wish.