Tony Petrocelli was an Italian-American Harvard-educated lawyer who grew up in South Boston and gave up the big money and frenetic pace of major-metropolitan life to practice in a sleepy city in the American Southwest called San Remo (filmed in Tucson, Arizona). He and his wife Maggie lived in a house trailer in the country while waiting for their new home to be built (which it never was), and travelled around in a beat-up old pickup truck, which Tony always raced around in...going way over the speed limit, with the tires screeching. Petrocelli hired Pete Ritter, a local cowboy, as his investigator. -- Wikipedia