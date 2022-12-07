Not Available

Pets looks at the lives of four animals living together in the same house. There is Hamish, a large, well spoken, red setter dog, who sees himself as something of an intellectual. Then there's Trevor, a pervert and foul-mouthed cockney bulldog who is forever reading pornography or humping the furniture. Also, there is Davina, a Persian blue cat who is addicted to drugs, is rude to everyone and is constantly planning to do something to her boyfriend Vince when he arrives back home. Lastly, there is JP the bald parrot, who lives in a little world of his own.