Petticoat Junction

The misadventures of the family staff of The Shady Rest Hotel and their neighbours of Hooterville. Bobbie Jo, Billie Jo, and Betty Jo Bradley are three sisters living with there Uncle Jo who owns the family hotel, and is always coming up with zany ideas. Their whole town revolves around the train "The Cannon Ball". The show also includes Kate, Steve, and Sam Drucker, who is also in "Green Acres"