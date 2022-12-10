Phantasmal Night Affairs: The Enchanting Story of Qian

Not Available

The scholar Ning Chusheng was reduced to being accompanied by the dudes. When looking for flowers and willows, he and Xiaoqian met by chance. When Xiaoqian found out Ning Chusheng was not a bad man but inexperienced, she decided to betray Xue Hou. After experiencing a series of hardships, the relationship between her and Ning Chusheng gradually warmed up. With the emergence of Ning Mu, the love of Ning Chusheng and Xiao Qian encountered great resistance, and the true identity of Ning Chusheng has become a mystery to be solved. Where will their love go...