Detective Stas Khabarov is shot in the back attempting to arrest a well-known drug dealer. When Stas comes to his senses, he is shocked to realise that he has actually died and become a ghost. He sees a vision of his estranged wife Vera being murdered on her birthday by the same person who attacked him. Determined to find his killer, he decides to stay on Earth to solve the mystery and prevent the death of his beloved wife.