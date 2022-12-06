Not Available

Phantom 2040 is a half hour cartoon based on Lee Falk's original character, but in the year 2040. This animation is produced by the Hearst Entertainment, Inc . Co. It is the 24th Phantom who is, of course, Kit Walker a descendant of the original Kit Walker whose ship was attacked by pirates, and on that day swore vengeance to uphold & protect the innocent & and the jungle (which loosely translates to the world's environment or nature). In this version Kit (18 Yrs old) is the reluctant recipient of the phantom lore and mantle. Each Phantom is trained from the age of 2 yrs. to adulthood. Unfortunately the 23rd Phantom died before the current Kit started his training. This Phantom has more than a couple of colt .45's at hand and his suit can render him invisible to biot's (robots) and to humans as well and has genetically enhanced plants that he uses as a kind of web-shooter a-la Spiderman style as well as many gadgets of the 22nd century.