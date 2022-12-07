Not Available

Party-girl Ayaka Kisaragi turned her late-night lifestyle into a business that gives new meaning to the term graveyard shift! While it may seem easier for Ayaka to round up troublesome ghosts than to put a corporate spin on her own free-wheeling habits, she calls upon a powerful but quirky cadre of cabalists to solve each case with flair and style. Too bad style doesn't pay the bills! No matter the terrors the dark can bring, Ayaka will be sure they get a kiss good-night from Phantom Quest, Corp. - if she can WAKE UP IN TIME!