Pharaohs & Kings: A Biblical Quest

David Rohl is a writer, Egyptologist, music composer, photographer, lecturer and broadcaster who is best known for proposing a New Chronology for the Ancient World. His wide-ranging thesis has been brought to the world's attention through the A Test of Time series of books and the internationally acclaimed TV documentary series 'Pharaohs and Kings - A Biblical Quest'. As an archaeologist and historian, David has been primarily interested in what he perceives to be flaws in the accepted timeline of the Ancient World. His rediscovery of the historical Bible was an unexpected by-product of his Egyptological research. Many scholars have been teaching that the Bible is little more than myth. But, in all fairness, until recently most of the biblical story was not supported by archaeological or textual evidence. David Rohl addresses these issues and, through his New Chronology timeline, is able to produce exciting and surprising historical settings for some of our favorite Biblical characters - such as Saul, David, Solomon, Joshua, Moses, and Joseph. David Rohl's first television documentary series originally aired in 1995 and, in 2004, David flew to Florida to present a public workshop: 'The Bible - Myth or Reality?' for the very first time in the USA. This workshop featured over 200 of David's personal slides and is available in a DVD-set, which goes hand-in-hand with the A Test of Time book and original 'Pharaohs and Kings' television special. And now, here, 'Pharaohs and Kings' is finally available on DVD. The long-lost historical world of the Old Testament is revealed for the first time through David Rohl's New Chronology - the most exciting development in biblical research for generations.