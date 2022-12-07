Phil Spencer: Secret Agent Down Under

Not Available

It’s International Rescue as property prodigy Phil Spencer heads down under in a brand new series, helping Brits make the permanent move 10,553 miles across the globe – to Australia. In each episode, double agent Phil turns detective in the UK to sniff out what life is like now for his families, and what they want from their new life and dream home. Then he goes undercover down under to surprise his families-in-need, revealing that he’s been gathering intel to help find properties that will make this major move as smooth as his head. He whisks them off to find that perfect place; from flashy city centre apartments to dream country houses and homes by the beach. Throughout the show he spreads his buying and selling know-how as well as giving armchair dreamers at home a chance to dream about a new life in Oz, and maybe inspire them to give it a go!