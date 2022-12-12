Not Available

Satya and Rae Rai grew up together in a beautiful garden house by the water. Satya was brought up like a brother. and a nanny who has to take care of Rae Rai every step Until Rae Rai famously called Satya "Brother" and Satya called Rae Rai as "Khun Rae". Many times Satya would run away to play alone. because he was embarrassed that the little girl was following him all the time no matter what Even on the day Sataya climbs and plays like a boy on the western trees by the water Rerai still came and asked to collect the guavas for him. Sattaya cut off annoyed by picking it up and pretending to spit it until it hit the swollen little sister's forehead. Satya was shocked and rushed to help. and then make a story for Rae Rai to lie to the elders saying Farang hopes to repel insects but Raerei took his forehead. Rae Rai swears to save his brother from being punished.