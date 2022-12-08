Not Available

Philly Throttle follows the turbulent lives of vintage bike builder Adam Cramer and his motley crew of mechanics as they restore, repair, and flip motorcycles at Liberty Vintage Cycles in Philadelphia. Pressing deadlines, finicky customers, tight budgets, and new employees all add to the chaos as Adam navigates the perils of owning a small business in one of the roughest corners of Philadelphia—Fishtown. Adam is an artist and an intellect, not a businessman. Juggling the dual roles of ownership and artistic integrity always collide and threaten to sink Liberty Vintage forever. The only thing keeping him afloat is his dedicated group of mechanics who have bought into his dreams—it helps that they are as crazy as he is. And it's never a dull moment as they pound, hammer, grind and, ultimately, convert rusted out bikes into true works of art. Unlike the new choppers of today, each of Adam's creations comes with a unique history and Adam celebrates that history in the meticulous detail he puts into his restorations. Before each project, he creates a vision of the perfect bike in his mind's eye. But executing his dream vision is a battle against available parts, time and customer's tight budgets. And for Adam, the bike always wins.