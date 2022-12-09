Not Available

Ji Eun is the daughter of a wealthy chaebol family. She is bright, humorous, beautiful, and smart. Ji Eun meets Se Hoon, who runs a small furniture workshop. Unlike Ji Eun, Se Hoon comes from a poor family background. He was once the top student at a prestigious university, but he had to drop out due to his sick mother. Nevertheless, Ji Eun falls deeply in love with Se Hoon. She confesses her feelings to him. Se Hoon is also in love with Ji Eun, but he turns her down due to the extreme differences in their backgrounds. Eventually, Se Hoon is unable to bury his feelings any longer and they decide to marry.