At Phoenixsee, an artificial lake in the southern part of Dortmunds, two worlds collide between modern apartments for the rich while the old-established working class is living just a few blocks away. The newly-rich Hansmann family just moved here from Düsseldorf while the Neuraths have been living in Dortmund for their whole life. As their children are attending the same school and play in the same soccer team, the families and their problems become entangled.