Sutton High Street. Around here, the rules are simple: shift units, make money, smash targets - and nobody knows that better than the staff of PhoneShop. But after losing his biggest sales weapon, Little Gary Patel, to Her Majesty’s pleasure, Store Manager Lance is worried. New recruit and Lance’s last hope Christopher is on the notorious one-day trial. Will he make his first sale by 6pm and secure the job, or will he be yet another victim on the vicious 'retail battlefield'? Hopefully his commercial comrades, Ashley, Jerwayne and Janine, can help him out.