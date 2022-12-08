Not Available

Hosted by passionate photographer Andrew Günsberg, Photo Finish is a unique series where, each week, three amateur photographers compete head-to-head in themed photographic challenges. Equipped with the same camera, the time-based assignments are designed to test the photographers’ creativity and skills. A marriage celebrant, a prison officer, an actor and stay-at-home mum are amongst the 24 amateur photographers who take on a range of assignments. To help decide the weekly winner, Andrew is joined by Anne Loxley, a curator at Sydney’s Museum of Contemporary Art and an expert judge from each genre.