Not Available

Phromphitsawat

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Until Pratana announces her new marriage to Rapeeporn (Sopitanapha Chumphanee), causing Paphon to fight hard with Prakan. Because I know Rapeeporn is a low-class bar lady. thinking of peeling off the fortress Causing Paphon to flee back to Thailand with her mother Nantita. With a painful heart and the pressure to work towards fulfilling your dreams So he is very determined and determined to open a record label with his best friend, Anon (Sapon Asawamankong), a handsome young man, the son of the owner of the largest tape record label in Thailand.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images