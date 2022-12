Not Available

'Phulwa' is a dramatic series that revolves around little 'Phulwa', an innocent village girl, who is as sweet and harmless as her name implies. But as fate would have it, Phulwa is destined to become a strong and fearless bandit, who will go to any lengths to avenge the deaths of her loved ones. What causes this shocking transformation? How many loved ones does Phulwa have to lose before life starts being fair to her? Watch now to find out.