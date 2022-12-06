Not Available

Phyllis

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

After five years playing Mary Richards' neighbor, friend, and landlady on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Cloris Leachman began her own spin-off series. Phyllis Lindstrom returned home to her hometown of San Francisco following the death of her husband Lars. In her mid-40s, and with a teenage daughter to support, Phyllis moved in with Lars' scatter-brained mother, Audrey, and Audrey's second husband, Judge Jonathan Dexter. Phyllis found a job working as an assistant to Julie Erskine at Erskine's Commercial Photography Studio. This job, with Phyllis being her busy-body, self centered, oblivious self, lasted only one season. In the second season Phyllis was given a job as administrative assistant to Dan Valenti, a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. She worked in an office with another supervisor, Leonard Marsh, and his assistant Harriet. On the home front, witty, sharp-tongued Mother Dex

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images