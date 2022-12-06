Not Available

After five years playing Mary Richards' neighbor, friend, and landlady on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Cloris Leachman began her own spin-off series. Phyllis Lindstrom returned home to her hometown of San Francisco following the death of her husband Lars. In her mid-40s, and with a teenage daughter to support, Phyllis moved in with Lars' scatter-brained mother, Audrey, and Audrey's second husband, Judge Jonathan Dexter. Phyllis found a job working as an assistant to Julie Erskine at Erskine's Commercial Photography Studio. This job, with Phyllis being her busy-body, self centered, oblivious self, lasted only one season. In the second season Phyllis was given a job as administrative assistant to Dan Valenti, a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. She worked in an office with another supervisor, Leonard Marsh, and his assistant Harriet. On the home front, witty, sharp-tongued Mother Dex