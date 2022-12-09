Not Available

Pick Me! sees an entire audience of colourful characters compete for the attention of host Stephen Mulhern. If he picks them to play they could take home cash, or a brilliant prize, but only if they come out on top in a dramatic, often hilarious game of knowledge, judgement and bluff. Expect lying leprechauns, phoney pirates and bluffing babies, as an ever-changing panel of players are challenged to come up with convincing answers to some of the toughest questions on television. But can contestants spot who's been given the right answer, and who's just made something up on the spot?