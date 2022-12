Not Available

41-year-old Shizuru (Takako Tokiwa) lives with her mother and grandmother in a mountain village in Gifu Prefecture. Shizuru's grandmother is gentle, but is also partially disabled. Shizuru and her mother takes care of her grandmother. Meanwhile, Shizuru's mother ignores her and often restricts what she can do. Consequently, Shizuru has little freedom and endures a monotonous life.