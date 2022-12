Not Available

It looks at the delights of small scale pig keeping and then gives a complete guide to butchering and processing a pig from nose to tail. Full instructions for making your own hams, bacon and sausages, along with some wonderful pork recipes. Hugh says: “You don’t have to be a pig-keeper to enjoy this package – just a pig enthusiast. Anyone who likes pigs and pork, and wants to find out how and why the best pork comes from the happiest pigs, will get a great deal out of it.”