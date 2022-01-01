Not Available

Piha Rescue is a New Zealand reality series following the daily actions of the Piha Surf Life Saving Club lifeguards on the famous Piha surf beach. Piha is one of the most rugged West Coast beaches near Auckland. Piha Rescue started its lifespan with filming commencing for the first time in the summer of 2001, followed by a one hour documentary airing December 2002 (aired as Piha Patrol); making it the first reality show in the world following lifeguards. From this, the well known Piha Rescue series has taken off; having produced and aired 6 series thus far. Piha Rescue screens in New Zealand on Television New Zealand and has also been sold around the world under various titles, such as Deadly Surf and Surf Rescue.