Piko's Island

Six friends that live on a tiny little island that's in the middle of a small lake spend their time asking puzzles to each other. Piko and Baba Bear have houses. Every episode covers eleven puzzles of different types. Piko, the mouse and his girl friend Pika conduct the show and prepare most of the Puzzles. Baba Bear is an expert on stories and sound. MacFly, who is a good hearted but stupid crow joins the crowd with his silly remarks. They ask educational puzzles of common knowledge with world culture background. While characters ask them to each other, they invite the viewers to join them to solve and learn. Their days are colored by everlasting argues of Ali Getter , the ignorant aligator and Doremi the sailor mouse.At the end of every episode, they make their Island Dance and expect the young viewers to join them.