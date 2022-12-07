Pin to Kona

Not Available

Kyonosuke Kawamura (Yuta Tamamori) is the successor to the prestigious Kishima family. He performs as a kabuki stage actor. One day, as he is leaving the theater, Kyonosuke Kawamura hears cheers from girls who are waiting for him. There, Ayame Chiba (Umika Kawashima), who also attends the same high school, approaches him and shouts out "that is not Kagamijishi and I want my money back!" Due to excessive expectation as the successor of the Kishima family, Kyonosuke becomes sick and tired of kabuki. He plays with best friend Haruhiko Sakamoto (Jesse Lewis) and female fans until late into the night. When he arrives back home, his father Yozaemon (Goro Kishitani), who is a master in kabuki, scolds him. An argument ensues. Yozaemon has never acknowledged Kyonosuke's efforts. That is a big reason why Kyonosuke has become estranged from kabuki. He also can't forgive his father for always placing kabuki as his first priority. His father did not show up when his mother became gravely ill and died. Kyonosuke then meets Ayame at school. She again complains about his performance. Kyonosuke also learns that Ayame has a favorite actor. He's embarrassed by her complaints. For his next performance, Kyonosuke shows up practice, but he is chewed out by his instructor Matsukichi (Masahiro Takashima). Others, including Shohei Sawayama (Hokuto Matsumura), watch this and make fun of Kyonosuke behind his back. Kyonosuke also hears from his rival Ichiya Sawayama (Yuma Nakayama) that he was shocked at his performance. Kyonosuke feels numb.