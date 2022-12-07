Not Available

Pineapple Dance Studios: Where careers are made, dreams are broken, bitching is an Olympic sport and everyone is fabulous. Pineapple Dance Studios will follow the lives of the teachers, pupils and staff at the studio as they attend auditions, rehearsals and performances. Sky1 HD will be there to witness the thrill of their dreams coming true and their pain of being rejected. Over 200 classes take place each week, covering over 30 styles of dance, taught by industry professionals who choreograph and dance with the world’s leading artists, companies and West End shows.