Ping Pong Club *Duplicate*

Not Available

*Duplicate of 73495* Inaho Jr. High's Boys Ping Pong Club has only 6 members, the club minimum. Takeda is your average nice guy. Kinoshita is good looking and popular with girls. Unfortunately, the rest are branded as losers. Tanabe is too foreign, while Tanaka is petite and perverse. Maena and Izawa are truly deviant, and their crazed antics have earned the team some powerful enemies. In spite of their differences, the team needs to work together to retain their practice room and club status.