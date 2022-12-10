Ping Pong Life

Not Available

Endless competitions take place on the ping pong tables with two young men at the center. Xu Tan is physically weak but strongly passionate and Yu Kenan is unruly but talented. Despite their opposite personalities, Xu Tan and Yu Kenan's mirror the same journey in their sports careers and witness a pivotal time in the history of Chinese ping pong. Xu Tan is a player who undergoes a major transformation. Under the influence of his grandfather, he starts the sport to improve his health and gets noticed for his abilities. Yu Kenan is the star player from a famous family who comes to realize that there are many things he has yet to learn. For their dreams and for the sake of their country, they stand at two ends during the biggest competition of their lives.