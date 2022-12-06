Not Available

A heartwarming hero from the coolest corner of the world! Pingu is a beloved claymation series of TV shorts about a Penguin Called Pingu. Despite it being aimed to younger audiences, it is also a family show. About The Show Pingu is a young mischievous Penguin that lives in the South Pole with his Mom & Dad, his Sister, Pinga, his best friends Ping & Pingo (HIT entertainment dubbed Pingo "Punky"), Robby the Seal, & a cast of other colorful characters. The show doesn't use english words, but it's own creative language called "Penguiniese" (OR, "Pengish"). History The show originally began in Switzerland from the company Trickfilmstudio back in 1986. But over the years, it had spread to America and other countries of the world such as Japan where the show is famous amongst young teen girls (ages 13-17). & also in England where Pingu has become a household name.