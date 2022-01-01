Pink Panther & Pals

Not Available

Pink Panther and Pals is an animated television series based on the classic DePatie-Freleng Panther shorts from the 1960s, produced for Cartoon Network by Rubicon Studios in association with MGM Television. The show premiered on Cartoon Network on March 7, 2010 at 7:30am, presented in both HD and SD. The series had its UK premiere on Boomerang on April, 19 at 4pm. The show is composed of two seven-minute Pink Panther shorts with a seven-minute Ant and the Aardvark short in between. As of January 2012, Pink Panther and Pals is shown on Boomerang (USA) weekday mornings at 8:30am.